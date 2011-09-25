Freire misjudges sprint timing at road Worlds

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti)

Oscar Freire's poor judgement in the sprint cost the Spaniard a shot at a medal in the road race at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday. The three-time world champion misjudged the finale, finding himself in second position as the bunch made its way out of the final corner with roughly 500 meters to go.





"When you stop, you can't do anything. Maybe if it would have been 100 meters more I could have done something."



