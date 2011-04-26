Free Cyclingnews iTunes app available now
Updated: Now we've added race results to the app from the world's number one cycling website
Update: We've now added race results to the free Cyclingnews iphone app. Download it here!
Cyclingnews. Now there's an app for that. You can enjoy Cyclingnews on the go with the new Cyclingnews iPhone app. Catch all the latest news stories as it happens with our free download.
Enjoy the iconic images of riders and races with our galleries, and read all the latest features and tech stories from around the world.
We've also included all our big-name rider blogs, bringing you all the behind the scenes action from the world's toughest sport.
All news stories reach the app as soon as they appear on the website so don't hesitate and download the app from iTunes now.
