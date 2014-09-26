France looks to bridge lengthy gap at Ponferrada Worlds

Image 1 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni and Sylvain Chavanel with the French national team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni (France) doing the recce on Thursday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 France checks out the Ponferrada road course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) enjoys a day in yellow during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With cars barred, officially at least, from driving on the circuit in Ponferrada on Thursday morning, French national coach Bernard Bourreau opted to take a final look at the World Championships by bike in the company of his riders.





