Trending

France looks to bridge lengthy gap at Ponferrada Worlds

Bourreau anticipates selective race

Image 1 of 6

Nacer Bouhanni and Sylvain Chavanel with the French national team

Nacer Bouhanni and Sylvain Chavanel with the French national team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Nacer Bouhanni (France) doing the recce on Thursday

Nacer Bouhanni (France) doing the recce on Thursday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

France checks out the Ponferrada road course

France checks out the Ponferrada road course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) enjoys a day in yellow during stage 10

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) enjoys a day in yellow during stage 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the victory

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With cars barred, officially at least, from driving on the circuit in Ponferrada on Thursday morning, French national coach Bernard Bourreau opted to take a final look at the World Championships by bike in the company of his riders.

Related Articles

Bouhanni, Gallopin and Bardet lead French Worlds team

Worlds: Can Bouhanni survive the climbs?

World Championships - Men's Road Race: Top 10 riders to watch

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

 