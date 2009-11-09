Fox Racing seeks a few good mountain bikers

Short track national champion Adam Craig (Giant) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Fox Racing Shox is currently accepting mountain bike racing sponsorship applications for the 2010 race season.

"Fox is a racing company and supports race events on a technical and grassroots level across the US and globe," read a statement from Fox. "If you have a team or are a rider that has what it takes, Fox wants to help with your success by sponsoring you with the best performing suspension on the market.

Resumes can be submitted online at http://www.foxracingshox.com/sponsorship/ or by mail to

FOX Racing Shox

Attention: Mountain Bike Race Program

130 Hangar Way

Watsonville, CA 95076

Be sure to specify discipline, racing level, goals for 2010 and beyond, accomplishments from 2008 and 2009, your 2010 race schedule and your contact info. Fox wants to know what you do to help the sport grow and how you would represent the company. Photos are encouraged, but applications shouldbe limited to one or two pages due to the volume of requests expected.

The deadline is December 19, 2009.

