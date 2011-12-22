Four WorldTour teams to Glava Tour of Norway in 2012

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) enjoys his second trip to the podium in this Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Glava Tour of Norway can already boast four WorldTour teams for next year, and hope for the participation of native son Edvald Boasson Hagen. The five-stage race also features a stage starting in the national capital on the national holiday, May 17.

The race, which was held last year for the first time as a 2.2 ranked race, was upgraded this year by the International Cycling Union to 2.2. “This means that the greatest teams of the world for the first time in history will be able to ride on Norwegian soil,” according to the race organisers' press release.

The four WorldTour teams so far confirmed to ride are Team Sky, GreenEdge, Garmin-Cervelo, and Lotto-Belisol. They will be joined by the following Professional Continental teams: Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, Bretagne Schuller, Team NetApp and Colnago-CSF Inox.

In all, 20 teams of eight riders each are expected to take part.

The race will be held in southeastern Norway, around Oslo. A highlight will be second stage from Oslo to Drammen on May 17, the national holiday, Norwegian Constitution Day. “This is a very special day in Norway with children’s parades in all villages and towns. A bike race at this day is something very new, and crowds waving the Norwegian flag will be surrounding the route,” the press release said.

The stages:



