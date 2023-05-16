Lefevere says Remco Evenepoel was 'sick as a dog' before Giro d'Italia abandon

Patrick Lefevere and the Soudal-QuickStep team doctor Toon Cruyt have pushed back at criticism and conspiracy theories about the decision to pull Remco Evenepoel from the Giro d'Italia after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lefevere also played down calls for Evenepoel to ride the Tour de France for experience, describing them as 'bullshit' and indicating the Vuelta a España is a more likely option.

He confirmed that Evenepoel is still positive after further testing at home in Belgium but said he is feeling better. He is likely to spend ten days off the bike and then will have to undergo cardiological tests.

There has been a remarkable lack of empathy for Evenepoel and criticism toward the team for withdrawing him from the Giro d'Italia.

Slovenian national coach Martin Hvastija reportedly insinuated that Evenepoel left the Giro because he didn't have a three-minute lead on his rivals. Lefevere was less than apologetic towards the critics and conspiracy theorists.

"He was sick as a dog and you could see that, you didn't need to be a doctor to see that," Lefevere said.

"He was positive and then people said he went home on purpose? If I go to my lawyer, I think whoever said that would have a problem. It's libellous. The Slovenian coach is crazy.

"We came to the Giro to win. You could see that Remco was sick even the day before the time trial. He looked tired but he still won the time trial. He deserves some respect for that."

The Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport which is owned by the same company as the Giro d'Italia, criticised Evenepoel's sudden departure, suggesting it lacked respect for the race and the maglia rosa.

A Gazzetta dello Sport comment on Tuesday said: "A great champion builds their career by how they face up to difficulties," suggesting Evenepoel could have stayed in the Giro d'Italia.

The Tuttobiciweb website suggested that Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep were paid €500,000 for him to ride the Giro d'Italia and so the team should have informed RCS Sport and thanked them.

Cyclingnews saw Lefevere outside the Giro d'Italia stage headquarters in Viareggio. He denied he was there to apologise to the Giro d'Italia organisers for not informing them of Evenpoel's COVID-19 positive before their official announcement on Sunday night.

"I'm not here to see Vegni, we just stopped for a soft drink. But they have a point, we should have called them as a team. I didn't realise that somebody hadn't called them," Lefevere said offering a mea culpa.

"I was at home when it all happened and it was like a bomb exploded in the team and so everyone was shocked. I think people can understand that."

Lefevere again played down the idea of Evenepoel racing the Tour de France for experience after he recovers from his illness.

"It's not smart for Remco to go the Tour de France for experience. He worked for this goal for months. People don't accept that Remco went home from the Giro due to COVID-19, so they won't like him going to the Tour for experience. That's bullshit," Lefevere told Cyclingnews in Viareggio after stage 10.

Lefevere only found one consolation from Evenepoel's two stage wins, three days in the pink jersey and nine days of racing at the Giro d'Italia.

"The Giro was a big deal for him but now we're sure we know what he's able to do," Lefevere said. "I don't think he has to be afraid to go to the next Grand Tour, whichever it is."

Team doctor Toon Cruyt also said the team were putting Evenepoel's health first when they decided to pull him from the Giro d'Italia.

"It never occurred to me to let him continue," Cruyt said before stage 10.

"I'm not going to take any risks with anybody's health, otherwise you're not worthy of being a doctor. I have already experienced it with Tim Declercq. He contracted pericarditis (inflammation of a pericardium, ed.) shortly after a COVID infection.

"I have also heard enough stories of people who have pulmonary fibrosis or heart problems. That is something you should avoid as a young, promising cyclist who still has a whole future ahead of him.

"I heard from Remco yesterday during the drive back home and he wasn't feeling too well. He tested again at home and that test was also positive. Waiting for the rest day, therefore, made no sense and would not have been without risks for the rest of the team.

"I have no regrets that I haven't controlled everyone or made everyone wear a mask. I don't think that would have changed anything and also Remco is one of the only riders who had never had COVID. Maybe that's the reason why he got it now, I don't know."