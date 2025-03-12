Former World Champion Romans Vainsteins faces four months in prison for defaulting on family support payments

By published

Latvian arrested at Bergamo airport over €70,000 debt to ex-wife

2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men&#039;s road race
2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World Champion Romans Vainšteins has been arrested in Italy and faces a four-month prison sentence after failing to keep up with alimony payments.

Vainšteins, 52, was arrested at Orio al Serio airport in Bergamo after landing on flight from Riga after his ex-wife, a former resident of Italy, filed a case against him over non-payment of a child support obligation. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second

'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ganna and Van der Poel play Milan-San Remo cat and mouse in cold and wet six-hour Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second

'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
See more latest
Most Popular
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second
'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ganna and Van der Poel play Milan-San Remo cat and mouse in cold and wet six-hour Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts after crossing the finish line of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
‘I didn’t even know if we were racing’ – cold, confusing neutralisation dampens Matteo Jorgenson’s efforts on Paris-Nice stage 4
Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Racing restarted with 28km to go on Paris-Nice stage 4 after grim weather conditions forced neutralisation
COULANGESLESNEVERS FRANCE MARCH 11 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 3 a 284km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers MagnyCours to Nevers UCIWT on March 11 2025 in CoulangeslesNevers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Who is the actual Danish time trial champion? UCI deliberation means Skjelmose wears champion's kit despite Price-Pejtersen being declared winner by federation
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour
Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Valgren finished eighth at Strade Bianche last Saturday
Michael Valgren fractures collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico after showing signs of former best, Bettiol abandons with fever
New Canyon Grail
Is Canyon about to release a gravel bike with its own suspension fork? Leaked video suggests so
XDS Astana Team&#039;s riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Colourful gains? Rainbow socks a tactical innovation for XDS-Astana in Paris-Nice TTT
COULANGES-LES-NEVERS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia, Michael Hepburn of Australia, Michael Matthews of Australia, Kelland Oâ€™brien of Australia, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland, Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2025 in Coulanges-les-Nevers, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla without 'huge engine' Luke Durbridge but still secure second in Paris-Nice team time trial