Former professional Andrea Manfredi among victims of Indonesia plane crash

Andrea Manfredi (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF)

The former professional rider Andrea Manfredi has been named among the victims of the plane crash in Indonesia that claimed the lives of 189 people on Monday. He was 26 years old.

Lion Air flight JT610 was travelling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang on the island of Bangka, and lost contact with air traffic control 13 minutes after taking off. The plane crashed into the sea as it attempted to return to Jakarta.

Manfredi showcased his climbing talent as an amateur, placing third overall behind Fabio Aru at the 2012 Giro della Valle d’Aosta, and he would spend the next three seasons in the professional ranks.

The native of Massa in Tuscany began his professional career with Ceramica Flaminia in 2013 before riding for Bardiani-CSF in 2014 and 2015. He later raced for the Palazzago amateur team in 2016. After retiring from cycling, Manfredi set up a bicycle computer firm called Sportek.

The Italian foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that Manfredi had been among the passengers on board Lion Air flight JT610. Manfredi’s former team, Bardiani-CSF, paid tribute to him in a statement issued on Monday afternoon.

“Bardiani-CSF has learned today from the media of the death of Andrea Manfredi, a former professional rider who wore our team jersey in 2014 and 2015, among the victims of the aerial tragedy in Indonesia,” read the statement.

“Management, athletes, staff and team sponsors express their condolences to the family and to all those dear to Andrea. The memory of a serious guy and in love with his sport, will remain indelible in the minds of all those who, in these years, have had the good fortune to know him. Rest in peace, Andrea.”



