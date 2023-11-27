Forget Cyber Monday, here are 15 things we love so much that we'd pay full price

I'll level with you guys, trawling for deals for nigh-on a month straight is a bit repetitive, so this year I suggested something a bit different to my colleagues in the Cyclingnews Tech Team by way of a little antidote to the hectic, buy-it-now nature of the biggest shopping event of the year.

I asked Josh and Tom to find five things that they really rate as products that aren't discounted that we can highlight, and I've done the same myself. Everything in this guide is in stock, across a whole range of sizes and colours, and isn't going to sell out in the coming days (that I can tell, anyway). So relax, there's no rush; you don't have to buy anything at all, let alone right away.

Will's Picks

Albion Zoa Rain Shell

UK: £350 at Albion

USA: $475 at Albion Albion has recently restocked its incredible Zoa Rain Shell in some new colours and with a few tweaks to the design since I reviewed it, and rated it the best waterproof cycling jacket for gravel, as well as a damn good hiking jacket too. The pocket zips are now single-ended (I did think double ended zips on them was pointless), and the mesh pocket lining is finer to allow better air transfer. The cuff velcro and the zips have been pared back a little to save some weight, but I've been using the new version and it's essentially the same, just a little better. With the discount that's currently available on the Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket, I think that's a slightly better value proposition, but deals are fleeting, and once everything goes back to full price this is the cream of the crop, and it's what I instinctively reach for when the skies darken on two wheels or on foot.

Velocio Alpha Merino Air Jacket

UK: £201 at Velocio

USA: $249 at Velocio When it comes to insulation, I'm a natural fibres evangelist. My base layers? Merino. My favourite thermal bib shorts? Also merino. When it gets cold, I reach for a wooly jumper, and it's no different when I head out riding. Midwinter last year I got my hands on the Alpha Merino Air jacket from Velocio and by crikey did I fall head over heels with it. It looks great, which helps, but it's the way it deals with heat that I found most impressive. I spent many hours riding around the coast of Cornwall in it; innumerable steep climbs and descents, in damp air, and it breathes incredibly well and keeps you warm without ever feeling clammy like synthetic jackets do. The inner lining is a fluffy, dare I say wooly pile fleece of lofted merino, and it's fantastic. If it ain't raining, but it's cold, this is what I want to be wearing.

King Cage Iris Stainless Steel Cage

UK: £21.99 at Condor Cycles

USA: $26 at King Cage My favourite bottle cages of all time (and I've tried a lot), and while they are on offer in the UK, they still fit the bill for me. They're beautiful, simple, they look great on carbon bikes as well as skinny steel frames. They hold bottles tenaciously, work well with small frames, and while I don't buy into handmade stuff being better, they are also made by hand in Durango, Colorado.

Albion Burners

UK: From £30 at Albion

USA: From $41 at Albion When I first received the original Burner from Albion I mentally wrote it off as a gimmick. Not for the first time I was wrong; it's now an integral part of every cold ride for me. The standard burner is a superlight square of insulation that stuffs into an integrated sack and occupies about the same space as a kiwi fruit. I've lost count of the number of times I've just whipped it out at a post-ride pub, or for a chilly descent. If you keep your core warm, it's much easier for your extremities to stay warm too. Latterly Albion also released the Burner Scarf, which I am wearing as I write this because it's cold and energy bills are through the roof. Again, it stuffs down super small, and as well as being something that comes with me on chilly rides, it also gets regular use day to day. Either one, or both, would be a valuable addition to your winter accessories box, particularly if bikepacking is your game.

Chrome Folsom Mid Short 2.0

UK: £123 at Chrome

USA: $90 at Chrome You'll have to forgive this one being half on sale (as in they are on offer in the states). The original Chrome Folsom shorts were my favourite shorts of all time, and then they got nicked on holiday one year. Now I have the Folsom Mid, which has a slightly shorter inseam, and they have happily taken the crown as my favourite shorts. In the summer I practically live in them. They are super durable, cut for riding with a higher back, a reinforced gusset, and a sturdy loop at the back in which one can slot a D-lock. They also fit true to size, if you're curious, and come in gravel specific olive green.

Tom's Picks

Quoc Mono II cycling shoes

US: $340 at Quoc

UK: £270 at Quoc I brought my pair of Quoc Mono II shoes myself and paid full retail for them. They were also the subject of my first review here at Cyclingnews. Firstly, the Mono IIs are for me really great-looking cycling shoes. Offering simplistic, unfussy aesthetics and crucially for me, a pretty much all-white colour option. Their rounded toe box offers a decent amount of room; I'm not a fan of visually pointy toe boxes that can look a little elf-like at times on foot. They are performance road shoes with a stiff carbon sole but are comfortable for long all-day rides and aren't hyper stiff or narrow. They strike a really nice balance here and do everything well. I have never had a single issue with them. Mine are looking a little less box-fresh now and I'm toying with buying a second pair for best.

Rapha Pro Team Winter Bib Tights

USA: $325 at Rapha

UK: £250 at Rapha The Pro Team winter bib tights from Rapha are the brand's most heavyweight pair of winter tights that offer a great deal of cold-weather protection. What I really love about them is the balance between heavyweight protection, style and comfort. There is an awful lot of protection - I wore these tights for four hours + in snow, sleet and rain last winter on our annual Christmas ride. It was probably my grimmest day of the year on the bike (despite the mince pies and port) and they kept me feeling protected and warm. They also look really stylish which I value and don't feel restrictive at all which isn't always the case with heavy-hitting tights. If you want to invest in a really quality pair of winter tights, you won't be disappointed.

BSC Tools Pressfit bottom bracket remover

US: $143 at BSC Tools

UK: £114.16 at BSC Tools Made in Wales, UK. The BSC (bicycle service centre) PF bottom bracket remover was a bit of a game-changer for me and put a big grin on my face. I've removed my fair share of bottom brackets, I own a few extractor tools for BB30 etc which means you don't need to pick a hammer up, but this one-stop shop kit for most PF standards and sizings makes bottom bracket removal effortless and resigns the hammer to the drawer. You also have the ability to quickly and easily extract individual bearings from cups, giving even more bang for your buck. The full kit comes in a neat tool tray and there's now a hardened shaft upgrade option for a few quid extra (though I have the standard one)

Pro PLT Alloy handlebar

US: $68 at Sigma Sports

UK: £60 at Sigma Sports I have a pair of 38cm PRO PLT handlebars on both of my personal road bikes, my Cannondale Supersix Evo Hi Mod and my Dolan winter bike and really rate them. I'm not fussed about having fancy carbon handlebars and just feel that little bit more secure running alloy bars. For the money, you can't go wrong here. The PLT bars have a short reach of 75mm and a drop of 128mm and strike a really nice balance between purposeful and comfortable. I can achieve a really comfy lever setup on them thanks to the compact bend and can always reach my brake levers on the drops with single fingers without effort.

Assos Winter LS Skin layer

US: $120 at Assos

UK: £90 at Assos There's just something a bit special about the Assos LS Skin layer. Every time I pull it on when getting changed for a cold ride I always have a "this is really quite nice" moment. I fully acknowledge that £90 is on the pricey side for a base layer. I've ridden regularly in £15 winter base layers and been perfectly fine. However, the Winter LS skin layer takes comfort to a whole new level, it's really that pleasant to pull on. Another thing I like to do with it when riding hard in the cold is just wearing it under a Gabba jersey or similar with a gilet on top. The stretchy material hugs the arms really well which means I don't need to bother with arm warmers. If you want to treat yourself and are looking for a really nice winter piece take my word for it, the Winter LS base layer will give you that same "this is really quite nice" moment.

Josh's Picks

DeFeet Aireator socks

UK: £13.00 at DeFeet

USA: $14.99 at DeFeet

My fiancée bought me a pair of DeFeet Aireator socks back in 2020, for the sole reason that they had a dog on them (these ones, if you care). Their fit is snug, the ankle height is perfect, and they're easy to get on and off without falling down mid-ride. I've used them pretty much weekly for riding indoors and out, and they're still in perfect condition; no rips, no holes through the toe, no loss of stretch, nada. They're affordable, they're comfy, and they come in roughly 42 million different colour themes from weird (↖) to fashionable.

Assos Winter Cycling Gloves EVO

UK: £80.00 at Assos

USA: $110 at Assos

As part of our efforts to find the best winter cycling gloves, I was tasked with testing the simply-titled Assos Winter Cycling Gloves a couple of winters back and I quite quickly fell in love with them. They aren't big or bulky like a Pearl Izumi Lobster, but for the riding I do (and likely, most road cyclists in the UK do too) which includes long wintry miles in temperatures down to roughly freezing and occasionally below, they're perfect. They're more than water-resistant enough for a torrent of road spray from the wheel in front of you, and their fleecy interior is warm enough to keep my hands comfortable down to around -5C/23F.

Specialized Neoprene Shoe Covers

UK: £60.00 at Specialized

USA: $85.00 at Specialized

Sticking with the winter theme, this one protects my other extremeties. I received these overshoes last winter and right away I knew they were going to be next-level. I wasn't wrong. Overshoes that go up close to the knee are just wonderful when the weather does its worst. It's an idea that was pioneered by British brand Spatz, and I'll admit I've never had the fortune of trying their product, but have heard nothing but positive things. This Specialized pair have a fleecy grid interior, taped seams, a velcro-closure on the underside of the foot, and reflective details. They've kept my feet warm in temperatures down to -5C/23F; the sort of cold that has previously had me heading home early.

Zwift Hub One smart trainer

UK: £549.00 at Zwift

USA: $599.00 at Zwift

Many of the products in this list have been products that we, individually or collectively, are absolutely totally in love with. This isn't quite true for the Hub One; it's certainly an excellent product, but the reason it makes my list is because it quite simply already offers excellent value, such that a discount would be superfluous. The subject of the impact that Zwift has had on the industry is well trodden, and my colleague's guide explaining which turbo trainer to buy says it more coherently than I could here, but the Zwift Hub offers virtual shifting like a smart bike, broad compatibility between bikes, decent specs, self calibration, and it comes with a year of Zwift included. If you use Zwift, it's the one to buy.