Foreigners dominate USA NRC standings

Catherine Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads the break. (Image credit: Todd Leister)

USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar is currently being led by two foreign riders after the latest round, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic.

Cath Cheatley, a New Zealander racing with the Colavita-Baci team, assumed the series lead from Alison Powers after claiming the overall victory in Fitchburg over teammate and fellow Kiwi Rushlee Buchanan.

Canadian David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the men's race ahead of South African Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), moving himself into fourth on the NRC standings.

Cuban Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) extended his lead in the men's individual NRC overall standings, while Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Jamis Sutter Home continues to lead the team standings while the Vera Bradley Foundation team remains atop the women's side.

Standings after Fitchburg-Longsjo

Men's Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) 971 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 579 3 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 565 4 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 538 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 497

Women’s Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci Pro Cycling) 717 pts 2 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 699 3 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) 529 4 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 497 5 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12) 472

Men’s Team Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita 1839 pts 2 United Health Care p/b Maxxis 1482 3 Kelly Benefit Strategies 1382 4 Fly V Australia 1260 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 1234