Foreigners dominate USA NRC standings
Cheatley, Amaran lead after Fitchburg
USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar is currently being led by two foreign riders after the latest round, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic.
Cath Cheatley, a New Zealander racing with the Colavita-Baci team, assumed the series lead from Alison Powers after claiming the overall victory in Fitchburg over teammate and fellow Kiwi Rushlee Buchanan.
Canadian David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the men's race ahead of South African Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), moving himself into fourth on the NRC standings.
Cuban Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) extended his lead in the men's individual NRC overall standings, while Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Jamis Sutter Home continues to lead the team standings while the Vera Bradley Foundation team remains atop the women's side.
Standings after Fitchburg-Longsjo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita)
|971
|pts
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|579
|3
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|565
|4
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|538
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|497
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci Pro Cycling)
|717
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|699
|3
|Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|529
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|497
|5
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|472
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita
|1839
|pts
|2
|United Health Care p/b Maxxis
|1482
|3
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1382
|4
|Fly V Australia
|1260
|5
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1234
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|1778
|pts
|2
|Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light
|1641
|3
|TIBCO
|1555
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12
|1422
|5
|HTC Columbia
|1395
