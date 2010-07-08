Foreigners dominate USA NRC standings

Trending

Catherine Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) leads the break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)

USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar is currently being led by two foreign riders after the latest round, the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic.

Cath Cheatley, a New Zealander racing with the Colavita-Baci team, assumed the series lead from Alison Powers after claiming the overall victory in Fitchburg over teammate and fellow Kiwi Rushlee Buchanan.

Canadian David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the men's race ahead of South African Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia), moving himself into fourth on the NRC standings.

Cuban Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita) extended his lead in the men's individual NRC overall standings, while Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Jamis Sutter Home continues to lead the team standings while the Vera Bradley Foundation team remains atop the women's side.

Standings after Fitchburg-Longsjo

Men's Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home-Colavita)971pts
2Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)579
3Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)565
4David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)538
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)497

Women’s Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci Pro Cycling)717pts
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)699
3Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)529
4Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)497
5Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)472

Men’s Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita1839pts
2United Health Care p/b Maxxis1482
3Kelly Benefit Strategies1382
4Fly V Australia1260
5Bissell Pro Cycling1234

Women’s Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Vera Bradley Foundation1778pts
2Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light1641
3TIBCO1555
4Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 121422
5HTC Columbia1395