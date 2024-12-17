'For one job you have 10 guys. At Lotto, there was one' - Van Gils settles into big-budget life at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

'I think my best years are coming now' - Belgian to lead at the hilly Classics in 2025 but a Grand Tour looks unlikely

Van Gils speaks at the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe media day in Mallorca
Van Gils speaks at the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe media day in Mallorca (Image credit: Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe | Max Fries)

Maxim Van Gils has only been a Red-Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider for a week but he's already noticing the effects of joining one of the peloton's richest teams. 

All new equipment, significantly more staff and a different language are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what the Belgian is settling into. But he felt it was the right time to leave Lotto Dstny with an opportunity to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe being too enticing to pass up. 

