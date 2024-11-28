Maxim Van Gils and Lotto Dstny agree on contract termination

Maxim Van Gils has been linked with a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe or Astana Qazaqstan for 2025

Maxim Van Gils and Lotto-Dstny have reached an agreement on the early termination of his contract, the Belgian team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old will now be free to move to another team for the 2025 season, despite having signed a new deal only this spring amid a run of good form he carried through the summer.

"Lotto-Dstny and Maxim Van Gils have reached an agreement today to terminate the rider's contract," the team announced. "With approval of the UCI, Van Gils' current contract will end. After a successful story of seven years together, Lotto-Dstny wishes Maxim Van Gils all the best in his further cycling career."

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe look to be in pole position to secure Van Gils' signature next season. However, several other teams, including Astana Qazaqstan and Ineos Grenadiers, are also hoping to sign him.

Van Gils had signed a new contract with Lotto earlier this year after outperforming expectations in a series of one-day races, including a third place at Strade Bianche and seventh at Milan-San Remo.

He went on to score wins at the GP Kantons Aargau and Eschborn-Frankfurt, podiums at La Flèche Wallonne and the GP Miguel Indurain, and top-five results at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the GP Montréal.

Just over a week ago, the news broke that Van Gils was already seeking to break his contract with the ProTeam, a process which has now drawn to a close.

With Van Gils free to seek a deal with a new team, Lotto-Dstny now face the task of replacing one of their top riders (Van Gils was 14th in the 2024 UCI rankings) at a time of the year when most free agents have already agreed deals for 2025.

"Maxim came into our team as a young talent, he's one of the great examples of our DNA to give chances to young riders and help them grow into the best possible rider," Lotto-Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot said.

"Over the past years, we have made it our mission to provide young talents with a home where they can grow and build their careers with the utmost professionalism. When they eventually spread their wings, it is something we can truly be proud of.

"Today, it's unfortunate that we part ways, but we came to a mutual agreement with Maxim and his management A&J All Sports and I'm happy that now we can close this case. If this change makes him happier and helps him to continue growing, we won't stand in his way. We will keep on searching for young talents and guiding them, as is one of the values of the team."

Van Gils thanked the team for helping him develop into the rider he is today, and called Lotto-Dstny his "second family".

"Seven years is quite a long time, I have so many beautiful memories with the team. I'm super grateful that Lotto-Dstny gave me the chance as one of their U23 riders to turn professional," said Van Gils.

"It's because of this team and its sponsors that I could grow and take the steps towards the rider I am today. I will always look back to this period with a big smile, even though next year I'll be riding in a different jersey I will never forget my second family that Lotto-Dstny was."