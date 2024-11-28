Maxim Van Gils and Lotto Dstny agree on contract termination

Belgian racer now free to sign with another team for 2025

Maxim Van Gils has been linked with a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe or Astana Qazaqstan for 2025
Maxim Van Gils and Lotto-Dstny have reached an agreement on the early termination of his contract, the Belgian team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old will now be free to move to another team for the 2025 season, despite having signed a new deal only this spring amid a run of good form he carried through the summer.

