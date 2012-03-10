Follow USA Crits opener live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 Erica Allar (Ride Clean) USA Crits Series Leader. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 2 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) continues to lead the USA Crits Series. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

The 2012 USA Crits Championship Series gets underway on Saturday, March 10, with the Delray Beach Twilight criterium, and you can follow all of the action with live streaming video on Cyclingnews.com.

Grid qualifiers take place on Friday at 7PM eastern standard time. For race day, the pre-race broadcast will begin at 6PM, eastern standard time, with the women's race beginning at 7PM and the men at 8:15PM.

Delray Beach Twilight live streaming (Saturday, March 10)

The race is the first of 11 events for the 2012 series, and the first-year event is packing a big prize purse of $50,000 between men and women.

The race is part of a three-day festival of events that will also include amateur races, The Eye Run 5K, the Bicycle Generation 50 Mile Gambler fun ride, an extensive Tai Chi program, and the DogHouse Twilight Grid Qualifiers.

Now in its sixth year, the USA Crits Championship Series specializes in bringing the high-speed, technical discipline that is criterium racing to the downtown districts of various US cities.

In addition to Delray Beach, this year the series also includes new stops in Tucson, Arizona (Old Pueblo Grand Prix), Lake Bluff, Illinois (Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium) and Vail, Colorado, which will be the host city for this year's grand finale at the Tour of Vail.

Longtime favorites returning for 2012 include the Presbyterian Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 33rd Terrapin Twilight Criterium in Athens, GA, St. Louis' Tour de Grove, the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic in New York City, Cincinnati Ohio's Hyde Park Blast, the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and the Exergy Twilight Criterium in Boise, Idaho.

2012 USA CRITS Championship Series

Mar 10: Delray Beach Twilight, Delray Beach, FL

Mar 17: Athlete Octane Old Pueblo Grand Prix, Tucson, AZ

Apr 14: Presbyterian Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, NC

Apr 28: Terrapin Twilight Criterium, Athens, GA

May 12: Tour de Grove, St. Louis, MO

Jun 1: Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium, Lake Bluff, IL

Jun 19: Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic, New York, NY

Jun 30: Hyde Park Blast, Cincinnati, OH

Jul 7: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium. West Chester, PA

Jul 14: Exergy Twilight Criterium, Boise, ID

Sep 30: Tour of Vail, Vail, CO