Follow USA Crits opener live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 Erica Allar (Ride Clean) USA Crits Series Leader. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 2 Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis) at speed on the back-straight (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

The 2012 USA Crits Championship Series continues on Saturday, March 17, with the Old Pueblo Grand Prix, and you can follow all of the action with live streaming video on Cyclingnews.com.

Live coverage from the second criterium of the series in Tucson, Arizona runs from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm PST.

After winning round 1 in Delray Beach, Flordia, Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) and Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) lead the series.

2012 USA CRITS Championship Series

Mar 10: Delray Beach Twilight, Delray Beach, FL

Mar 17: Athlete Octane Old Pueblo Grand Prix, Tucson, AZ

Apr 14: Presbyterian Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, NC

Apr 28: Terrapin Twilight Criterium, Athens, GA

May 12: Tour de Grove, St. Louis, MO

Jun 1: Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium, Lake Bluff, IL

Jun 19: Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic, New York, NY

Jun 30: Hyde Park Blast, Cincinnati, OH

Jul 7: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium. West Chester, PA

Jul 14: Exergy Twilight Criterium, Boise, ID

Sep 30: Tour of Vail, Vail, CO