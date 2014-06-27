Follow the 2014 Tour de France with Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 The 2014 Cyclingnews Tour Tracker App (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 5 Stage profile (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 5 Rankings (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 5 Teams (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 5 Jersey classifications (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Post Giro d'Italia blues? Get your next road racing fix from the 2014 Tour de France and keep up with all the news, as it happens, with the FREE Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app.

If you have already downloaded the app, all you have to do is pop back into it and the Tour coverage will be there at your fingertips! If not, this free, 5-start rated app for all cycling fans is available on iPhone and Android and includes:

· Live GPS tracking including data from the riders – groups and splits

· Live mapping and climb profile data

· Live, commentary from the Cyclingnews team

· In-depth stage previews, reviews and standings

· Amazing HD photography from each stage, as it happens

· The latest standings for all the jersey competitions

· Customised social media commentary from the biggest names in the world of cycling

· Tour Tracker Time Machine

· Rider Biometrics analysis

· Breakaway Explorer

You can download the app from iTunes or from Google Play

Of course Cyclingnews will be providing its usual live coverage from the race, right here on the website too. Coverage kicks off on Saturday with stage 1 from Leeds to Harrogate.