Follow 2017 Paris-Roubaix live on Cyclingnews

The 115th edition of Paris-Roubaix takes place this Sunday, starting in Compiègne and finishing 257km later on the iconic Roubaix velodrome. The race is sure to be emotional for Tom Boonen who retires at the conclusion of the race and is seeking his 5th win.
After last year's broadcast success Paris-Roubaix will be shown in its entirety with Cyclingnews providing live text coverage of the 'Queen of the Classics'.
Cyclingnews will keep you up to date across the race with all the necessary details and some of the social media highlights, so make sure you join us at live.cyclingnews.com from 10:00 CET on Sunday.
Post-race, Cyclingnews will bring you news and reaction along with video highlights from Paris-Roubaix as the cobbled classics come to a close
This week Cyclingnews will also have complete coverage from Scheldeprijs (Wednesday) and every stage from Pais Vasco, with stage 3 starting at 13:30 CET (Wednesday).
