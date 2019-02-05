Floyd's Pro Cycling unveils 2019 team kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Travis McCabe and Nick Zukowsky train in the Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 12 Director Gord Fraser, Nick Zukowsky, Travis McCabe and team mechanic Richard Hurst of Floyd's Pro Cycling (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 12 Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 kits will be supplied by Biemme (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 12 Floyd's will wear helmets and eyewear by Louis Garneau, kit by Biemme (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 12 Floyd's Pro Cycling's Nick Zukowsky preps for Gravel Season at Saguaro National Park (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 12 Travis McCabe and Nick Zukowsky train in the Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 7 of 12 Travis McCabe and Nick Zukowsky train in the Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 8 of 12 Floyd's Pro Cycling riders Nick Zukowsky and Travis McCabe lead out BICAS' El Groupo ride in Tucson (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 9 of 12 Travis McCabe and Nick Zukowsky train in the Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 10 of 12 Nick Zukowsky gets tricky in his Floyd's Pro Cycling 2019 kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 11 of 12 Travis McCabe and Nick Zukowsky in the 2019 Floyd's Pro Cycling team kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling) Image 12 of 12 Floyd's Pro Cycling's Nick Zukowsky preps for Gravel Season at Saguaro National Park (Image credit: Courtesy of Floyd's Pro Cycling)

Floyd's Pro Cycling, the US Continental team established by Floyd Landis, has added four more riders to the 2019 roster along with three new supporting sponsors. The team also announced adding Dirty Kanza and Leadville 100 to the list of off-road races on the team's upcoming calendar.

New riders added to the eight previously announced in December are Alec Cowan, Noah Granigan, Emile Jean, Noah Simms and Jacob Sitler. Cowan is a time trial threat, while Granigan placed second at the 2018 US under-23 nationals. Sitler is a classics contender, while Jean and Simms are GC riders.

The new quartet will join Jonny Clarke, Emile Jean, Travis McCabe, Carson Miles, Robin Plamondon, Keegan Swirbul, Serghei Tvetcov and Nick Zukowsky on the 2019 roster.

The team's 2019 road schedule will feature several marquee US races, including the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and the Tour of the Gila. The team's calendar will also include races in Asia at the Tour of Langkawi and Tour de Taiwan, according to a press release announcing the new additions.

The team's inaugural season will also see Floyd's Pro Cycling riders starting multiple gravel and mountain bike events, including the Belgian Waffle Ride, Dirty Kanza and Leadville 100. The team's first gravel race will be Paris to Ancaster in Canada on April 28. The 70km mixed-surface event takes place on the "roughest farm lanes, trails and gravel roads we can find," according to race organisers.

Helping support the team throughout the 2019 season will be newly signed presenting sponsor Worthy Brewing. The local Bend, Oregon, brew pub is owned by longtime Landis supporter and Bend resident Roger Worthington, who is making his first foray into the national scene after supporting local racing in Oregon for years.

Floyd's Pro Cycling riders will be wearing the new Biemme Vivo collection as well as the Aero Prolite TT suit. They’ll also have Biemme’s fitted Jampa line for foul weather in early season gravel and road events.

“We are extremely happy to be working with Floyd’s Pro Cycling this season," said Biemme Sport International owner Maurizio Bertinato. "We’re looking forward to getting in-season feedback from the guys as they test the performance and aerodynamics of our technical apparel on the road, gravel and singletrack.”

The team will also be outfitted in Louis Garneau helmets and eyewear.

“Throughout its history, Garneau has been committed to supporting young, talented cyclists in their pursuit of victory," said company President Louis Garneau. "We believe these athletes are emblematic to unlocking the potential in all of us. Working with Floyd's Pro Cycling Team will fuel us to produce the best helmets and eyewear athletes depend on to reach their goals."

Van Dessel is the team's equipment sponsor.

Floyd's Pro Cycling for 2019: Jonny Clarke, Alec Cowan, Noah Granigan, Emile Jean, Travis McCabe, Carson Miles, Robin Plamondon, Noah Sims, Jake Sitler, Keegan Swirbul, Serghei Tvetcov, Nick Zukowsky