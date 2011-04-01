Flecha would be happy with Tour of Flanders podium

Image 1 of 2 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Here Flecha does his turn on the front (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Juan Antonio Flecha will tackle the Tour of Flanders for the tenth time on Sunday and will aim for the podium in a race he says he rides “for fun.”

I will try to win, but would be happy with even second or third,” the Team Sky rider told Het Nieuwsblad, according to sporza.be.

He has finished in the top ten only once, as third in 2008. “Results don't always reflect how well you ride,” he noted.

"I was often strong but only twelfth or so. I never really ride for results, I ride for fun. I go to the course to have fun. Therefore, there will always be a big smile on my face after arrival. Even if I finish second or third. "

And if he doesn't win, he won't worry. "Oh, no. Whether I win or not, that does not change the person I am."

"I'm Flecha and I will still be Flecha, even if I never win a big cycling monument. Does that make you a better person? Sunday I won't say, 'I must win.' I will just do my best, 110 percent."

The Spaniard said that he was not concentrating on top favourite Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Sky. I don't focus on one man. I don't think: 'I want to beat Cancellara.' This is a race, not a jungle where the animals gather to show who has the biggest muscles. It doesn't matter who that is. I just try to win the Tour. "