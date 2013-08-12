Five WorldTour teams confirmed for the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 4 Jonathan Tiernan Locke wins the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 4 The top three of Tour of Britain - left to right, Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) makes his first start since the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) salutes the crowd (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

The tenth edition of the Tour of Britain will have one of the biggest and best ever fields with race organisers Sweet Spot announcing that five WorldTour teams will lead the 19 teams and 114 riders in action at this year's race.

The eight-day race will begin in Scotland on September 15 and end in central London on Sunday September 22. It will be the final build-up race for some of the world championship contenders.

Almost half of the teams in action at the Tour of Britain will have raced in a Grand Tour during the 2013 season. The five WorldTour teams are: Cannondale, Garmin-Sharp, Movistar, Omega Pharma - Quick Step and Team Sky.

Five Professional Continental teams will ride, with seven Continental and a Great Britain national team, completing the roster.

The Professional continental teams are Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox, IAM Cycling, MTN Qhubeka p.b Samsung, Sojasun, NetApp Endura and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling. The Continental teams are: AN Post Chain Reaction, Madison Genesis, Node4 Giordana Racing, Rapha Condor JLT, Team IG Sigma Sport, Team Raleigh, Team UK Youth.

Teams have yet to confirm their final line-ups but Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Tour de France revelation Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) are expected to ride.

"This year's Tour of Britain will have a world-class line-up bringing a number of international stars to race on British roads, while at the same time allowing our top domestic teams and a Great Britain squad to race on the biggest stage possible for them," said race director Mick Bennett.

"The make-up of teams will provide another exciting and unpredictable Tour from a racing perspective, whether you are watching at the roadside or at home on the live television coverage."

The Tour of Britain gets under way in Peebles in the Scottish Borders on Sunday 15th September. The stage three time trial stage around Knowsley near Liverpool is expected to decide the race.

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke won the race in 2012 before moving to Team Sky.