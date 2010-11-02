First UCI ProTeams and Professional Continental Teams announced

The Vacansoleil team is presented. (Image credit: Tour de Slovenie)

The UCI announced today the first batch of teams to be awarded licenses at the top tier of the sport, now called ProTeams (previously ProTour).

Omega Pharma-Lotto, Garmin-Cervélo, Rabobank and Sky ProCycling are the first teams to be given the green light, with the remaining top-ranked teams to be decided on November 20.

The UCI also revealed the criteria for deciding which teams will be allowed into top tier, stating that for 2011 licenses, "the evaluation of teams has placed particular emphasis on the sporting criterion".

Teams have been ranked based on the results of the squad's top 15 riders "using results obtained in 2009 and 2010" in all races on the UCI calendar as well as the team classification of stage races on the UCI World Calendar and hors categorie events on the UCI continental circuits in 2010.

The new Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project leads the rankings over Rabobank, Garmin-Cervélo, HTC-Highroad, Omega Pharma-Lotto and Lampre. Other teams in the top 15 are Katusha, Sky, Liquigas-Cannondale, Saxo Bank SunGard, RadioShack, Vacansoleil, Astana, Movistar and BMC.

It was decided that only the top 15 teams in this ranking would receive or keep their existing first tier status as long as they also meet the financial, ethical and administrative criteria.

Teams ranked 16th-20th will fight for the remaining three spots, while any team ranked lower than 20th is not eligible for the ProTeams designation.

That puts Eustaltel-Euskadi, Geox-TMC, Quick Step, Cofidis and AG2R in, but FDJ and Pegasus Sports out of the running for the ProTeams license.

The UCI also announced the awarding of 13 Professional Continental licenses. Entering for the first time are two US-registered squads, Team Type 1 and Unitedhealthcare ProCycling.

Other teams named are Androni Giocattoli, Bretagne - Schuller, Caja Rural, Colnago - CSF Inox, Europcar (formerly Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli (formerly ISD-Neri), FDJ, Landbouwkrediet, Saur - Sojasun, Skil - Shimano, Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator..

The UCI's 2010 Teams Rankings

1 Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project

2 Rabobank Cycling Team

3 Garmin-Cervélo

4 HTC-Highroad

5 Omega Pharma-Lotto

6 Lampre-ISD

7 Katusha

8 Sky ProCycling

9 Liquigas-Cannondale

10 Saxo Bank SunGard

11 Team RadioShack

12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

13 Pro Team Astana

14 Movistar Team

15 BMC Racing Team

16 Euskaltel-Euskadi

17 Geox-TMC

18 Quick Step Cycling Team

19 Cofidis Le Crédit en ligne

20 AG2R

21 FDJ

22 Saur-Sojasun

23 Pegasus Sports

24 Skil-Shimano

25 Acqua e Sapone

26 Colnago-CSF Inox

27 Europcar

28 Androni Giocattoli

29 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

30 Veranda's Willems-Accent

31 Team Type 1

32 CCC Polsat Polkowice

33 Bretagne-Schuller

34 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

35 Landbouwkrediet

36 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

37 Team Netapp

38 Team SpiderTech powered by C10

39 Caja Rural

40 Colombia Es Pasion-Café de Colombia

41 De Rosa-Ceramica Flamina

42 Andalucia Caja Granada