First full 2024 Tour de France squad announced as Uno-X Mobility target stage wins

By
published

Norwegian ProTeam target sprints with veteran Kristoff as Tobias Halland Johannessen leads climbing ambitions

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) in the yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) in the yellow jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility have announced their full eight-man Tour de France squad for the 2024 edition with Magnus Cort and Alexander Kristoff as headline riders.

Joining them at the Florence Grand Départ on June 29 will be Jonas Abrahamsen, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Rasmus Fossum Tiller, Søren Wærenskjold, Johannes Kulset and Odd Christian Eiking.

