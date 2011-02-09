Final stage of TransAlp chosen

Team Bulls' Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt win the TransAlp overall for 2010 (Image credit: TransAlp)

About five months prior to the start of the 14th edition of the TransAlp mountain bike stage race, the last secret of the 2011 routing was revealed. Weerberg in Austria completes the line-up of nine total stage towns.

Weerberg of the Silber Karwendel area, which was part of the first two TransAlp editions in 1998 and 1999, will host the finish of the opening stage which kicks off the race from Mittenwald on July 16.

Perennial partner Reith im Alpbachtal will not be a host town in 2011, as organizers found it difficult to route racers from Mittenwald and Mayrhofen, the finish of the second stage. The routing left few options preferred by the organizer.

"The search for a new stage town didn't give us any peace. Now, after long negotiations, we are happy to present our ideal candidate of Weerberg, which impresses us with its top infrastructure and warmth," said Anika Stephan, project manager of the responsible event planning company Plan B.

The longest-ever TransAlp will cover 670km and 21,504 metres in altitude from Mittenwald to Austrian. The route will stop in Weerberg and Mayrhofen before entering Italy. There, the stage towns Brixen, St. Vigil, Alleghe, San Martino di Castrozza and Trento will host racers on their way to the finish in Riva del Garda on July 23.

2011 TransAlp

July 16 - Stage 1: Mittenwald - Weerberg

July 17 - Stage 2: Weerberg - Mayrhofen

July 18 - Stage 3: Mayrhofen - Brixen

July 19 - Stage 4: Brixen - St.Vigil

July 20 - Stage 5: St.Vigil - Alleghe

July 21 - Stage 6: Alleghe - San Martino di Castrozza

July 22 - Stage 7: San Martino di Castrozza - Trento

July 23 - Stage 8: Trento - Riva del Garda