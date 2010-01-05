Felt to provide bikes to UCI's World Cycling Centre

Image 1 of 2 Garmin-Slipstream's Felt DA bicycles at the ready. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Manfred Reis is the latest signing of the Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team. (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) today announced an agreement with American bicycle manufacturer Felt that will see the company provide equipment to the UCI's World Cycling Centre (WCC).

The WCC was set up in 2002, to provide coaching and support to cyclists from around the world, and has so far served 750 athletes from 113 countries. Under the terms of the partnership, Felt will provide 120 bicycles that will cover the WCC's road (road racing and time trialling), track, mountain biking and BMX programmes.

"The World Cycling Centre is delighted with this new partnership which will benefit promising young riders in all the disciplines promoted at the WCC," said UCI President Pat McQuaid. "The UCI's training and coaching centre would simply not be able to fulfil its missions without the support of all its partners, and one of the most important of these is Felt."

Felt, who provide bikes to ProTour team Garmin-Transitions and Mountain bike squad Ötztal X-Bionic, also expressed their satisfaction with the WCC deal. "We're very happy to be a sponsor of the extraordinary infrastructure [at the WCC] and to support the athletes training there," said Bill Duehring, President of Felt Bicycles.

"We're especially proud to contribute to the success of riders from emerging countries who do not yet have the resources to allow them to achieve their Olympic dreams."

The first of the bikes are due for deliver to the WCC this month. The agreement between the two will run until the end of 2012.

