Felt re-ups with Mafia Racing for 2010

The 2010 Mafia Racing team (Image credit: Mafia Racing Team)

Mafia Racing and Felt are continuing their partnership backing the Mafia team for 2010. The Colorado-based Mafia Racing programme started in 2007 and has grown each year to extend its reach to the national level while remaining focused on its grassroots community-based mission.

New Mafia team members include former American under 23 crossc ountry national champion Sam Jurekovic of Colorado and three-time Utah state cross country champion Kathy Sherwin. Tristan Schouten, a versatile road and cross country rider and cyclo-cross racer, rounds out the new signings. He won the 2010 Wisconsin state 'cross championship and placed top-10 at the US Grand Prix of Cyclo-cross Planet Bike Cup.

Returning members include Becca Blay, who finishing fourth in the Mountain States Cup series and in the top-20 at the US Mountain Bike Nationals in Granby, Colorado.

Jake Wells had breakthrough finishes in national level cyclo-cross races during the 2009 season. He finished 12th at CrossVegas, which is arguably the biggest 'cross race in the US, and ended the season with 12th place at the national championships in Bend, Oregon.

Seth Wealing continues as Mafia's XTERRA off-road triathlon racer. Wealing is a former national champion in the off-road multisport competition series.

"We're excited to be continuing our support of the Mafia Racing programme in 2010," said Jim Felt, the company namesake of Felt Bicycles. "It's a unique programme that accomplishes a lot with both its racing results and its community outreach efforts. Felt shares those same values, and this continues to be a great partnership."

Mafia Racing athletes will compete on a variety of Felt mountain and cyclo-cross bikes in 2010: Nine series cross country bikes, Virtue full-suspension bikes and FX 'cross bikes.

"The goal of the Mafia Racing programme is to inspire individuals to become more active in their communities," said team director David Janowiec. "To reach out to people wherever we go and inspire them to incorporate health, the arts, culture, sustainability and creativity into their lives."

Other Mafia Racing team partners include Pabst Blue Ribbon, Shimano, DT Swiss, Pearl Izumi, Skull Candy, Silverback Music, Nooka, GoFast, GU Sports, Nuun, Squirt Lube, Rudy Project, The TopShelf Lab and Human Movement Management.

Mafia Racing Pro Team for 2010

Andy Rigel (cross country)

Becca Blay (cross country, cyclo-cross)

Bradford Perley (cross country, cyclo-cross)

Dylan Stucki (cross country)

Jake Wells (cross country, cyclo-cross)

Jan Koles (road, cross country, cyclo-cross)

Jared Berg (cross country)

Kari Studley (cross country, cyclo-cross)

Kate Scheider (road, cross country, cyclo-cross)

Kathy Sherwin (cross country)

Lindsey Bishop (road, cross country, cyclo-cross)

Meghan Korol (cross country, super D, cyclo-cross)

Sam Jurekovic (cross country)

Seth Wealing (Xterra triathlon, cross country)

Spencer Powlison (cross country, super d, cyclo-cross)

Stephen Ettinger (cross country)

Trevor Downing (cross country)

Tristan Schouten (road, cross country, cyclo-cross)