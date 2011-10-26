Felt and Eclipse to continue partnership in 2012

Image 1 of 5 Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) rode good position all day in the lead bunch (Image credit: Peloton Images) Image 2 of 5 Tour leader Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) originally from Nook on Tasmania (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Jamieson scores the biggest win of his road career with a convincing sprint to the line agains Chris Jory (BikeBug.com) and Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Heinrich Haussler) Image 4 of 5 The aerodynamic DA-1 complements the AR-1 design. (Image credit: Eclipse Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 5 The AR-1 to be used by the team in 2012. (Image credit: Eclipse Pro Cycling)

Jayco-2XU’s holding company, Eclipse Pro Cycling (EPC), has announced it will be extending its existing partnership with Felt Bicycles until at least the end of the 2012 season.

The deal, which continues Felt’s involvement in the Australian market, will provide the squad with top level Felt models including the AR- and F-series road bikes, along with the wind tunnel-engineered UCI-legal Felt DA time trial bikes.

Doug Martin, Marketing Director for Felt Bicycles USA says that the partnership is one of mutual benefit.

"We are proud to be associated with this emerging Aussie professional program, and we see the EPC project as a perfect compliment to our direction in professional cycling.

"Their presence in the Australian market further reinforces ours, and the added feedback from the Director Sportif Patrick Jonker and team is extremely beneficial in our continued product development," Martin continued. "We welcome the EPC Team to our Felt family."

The move follows Felt's return to European road racing with Project 1t4i beginning in 2012, and compliments its US-based road efforts including the Exergy men’s and women’s professional cycling teams.

Martin's sentiments were echoed by Felt's local distributor, Southcott's Australia who added that the talent within the Eclipse Pro Cycling squad will be "greatly enhanced" by the technologically advanced machines.

"The selection of bikes they will use will give them the perfect bike for every different race type, from time trial to crits, flat stages to hills," explained Nic Eagle, Southcott's National Product Manager. "We look forward to the coming season and are keen to see what these boys can do."

Eclipse Pro Cycling made its debut on the Australian National Road Series for the 2011 season, and after a slow start claimed impressive victories at the Victorian Open Road Championship with Ben Hill, the gruelling Tour of Tasmania team time trial on Mt Wellington and most recently in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic where Mark Jamieson posted the fastest time in the event's 51-year history.