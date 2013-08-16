Feillu out after appendectomy

Image 1 of 3 Runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) was a clear winner on the finishing straight. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 3 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) seemed to be enjoying his time trial (Image credit: Sirotti)

Romain Feillu has undergone an emergency appendectomy, Vacansoleil-DCM has announced. The French rider hopes to return to racing before the end of the season.

Feillu had been suffering off and on all season, De Telegraaf reports, but scans and examinations showed nothing.

That changed this week, though. “Acute appendicitis for Romain Feillu. On Thursday he had surgery and the appendix was removed,” the team tweeted.

He had been scheduled to ride the Tour du Limousin, but his participation there has been cancelled. The 29-year-old plans to ride again this season, though. “I am already thinking of training and racing,” he said. “I would like to end the season with a nice win for the team and sponsors.”