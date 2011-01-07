Farrar to lead Garmin-Cervélo at Tour Down Under

Tyler Farrar in relaxed mood in the studio ahead of his shoot (Image credit: Procycling)

The Garmin-Cervélo will head to its first race of the season, the Santos Tour Down Under, with a powerful lead out train to support sprinter Tyler Farrar.

New Zealand's Julian Dean and Australians Brett Lancaster, Jack Bobridge, Matt Wilson, and Cameron and Travis Meyer, will make up the squad for the first race of the 2011 World Tour.

The Australian stage race will be the first test for the new combination to go up against the powerful HTC-Highroad squad backing Mark Cavendish, as well as defending Tour Down Under champion André Greipel and his new Omega Pharma-Lotto team.

"I'm excited to kick off my 2011 season at the Tour Down Under," said Tyler Farrar. "It's a great race and the world's best will be there competing – I'm proud to be a part of it. We'll be bringing a strong team to Australia and we'll be looking at all kinds of opportunities."

Another Australian, Matt White, will be the team's director for the TDU and he is looking forward to a good battle.





Team Garmin-Cervélo for Tour Down Under:

Jack Bobridge, AUS

Julian Dean, NZ

Tyler Farrar, USA

Brett Lancaster, AUS

Cameron Meyer, AUS

Travis Meyer, AUS

Matt Wilson, AUS.