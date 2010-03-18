Farrar doesn't see himself as a San Remo favourite

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is still looking for his first win in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar will spearhead Garmin-Transitions’ attack on Milan-San Remo on Saturday and will be looking for revenge after crashing out of last year’s race.

Farrar has had a steady but unspectacular start to his 2010 season, with two second places and two third places under his belt, but despite heading into the race without a win, the American feels that he’s closing in on his best form.

“I had really good sensations all the way through Tirreno. Luck really wasn’t on my side to get a stage win but I felt good and I’ve put in some fine tuning in the last week. I’m as good as I’m going to be,” he told Cyclingnews.

Farrar had somewhat of a breakthrough year in 2009, winning thirteen races, including his and Garmin’s first road stage in a Grand Tour, but the American is quick to distance himself from what he perceives as the true race favourites. A combination of inexperience and competitiveness at a race distance of 300K makes him cautious of his chances.

“It’s one of the most important races of the spring so all the guys capable of winning will come to that race with their A game. I don’t personally see myself as favourite, mainly because I haven’t proven myself at this distance before.

“If it was 200K I’d think of myself as a favourite but at 300K it’s still something kind of new. It’s a big objective and I’ve done everything I can to be in the best shape possible but it will be a bit of a test to see if I can last the distance.”

Farrar crashed out last year, fracturing his collarbone, but Garmin has strengthened its team in the off-season, signing riders that could potentially form one of the strongest lead outs in the peloton. Robbie Hunter and Murilo Fischer both signed and will start San Remo on Saturday in a bid to support Farrar.