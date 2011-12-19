Farina leads NOW and Novartis for MS women's team in 2012

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) getting through one of the turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The NOW and Novartis for MS women's team announced its 2012 roster today, led by 2011 National Road Champion and 2012 Olympic long team member Robin Farina. Looking to improve on a strong 2011 debut, the team that launched in June of this year is set to tackle a full season of racing in 2012 with a 9 rider roster.

The team will once again be directed by Kurt Stockton, the 1990 US professional road champion.

"My goal is to continue the upward trajectory that we started in 2011." said Stockton. "With a group of solid riders who first and foremost are here to race their bikes. I was very fortunate to put together such a tight knit core group in 2011 and will build on that further in 2012".

Joining World Championship and PanAm games team member Robin Farina and returning from 2011 will be Anne Samplonius winner of stages at Tulsa Tough, the Cascade Classic and the Tour of Elk Grove, two-time junior national champion and world championship team member Addy Albershardt, Tulsa Tough overall winner Christina Gokey-Smith and Devon Gorry.

New riders for 2012 include Alison Powers the 2009 overall NRC winner who sat out most of 2011 injured, former Irish national road and time trial champion Olivia Dillon, double elite national 2011 track champion [Omnium and points race] Beth Newell and development rider Ashley James who is a collegiate national champion.

The uniqueness of the NOW and Novartis for MS team, like Team Type 1 – Sanofi who promote awareness of diabetes, is that not only do the riders race their bikes at the highest level but they are also paired on tandem bikes with people living with Multiple Sclerosis at select high-profile charitable Bike MS events around the country.

The goal is to show the world that MS does not define those living with the disease.

"We are lucky to have Novartis, who share our passion in the battle against the disease, as our title sponsor again in 2012" said Keoghan.