Fahey, Ljungqvist re-elected to WADA posts

WADA president John Fahey gives an address at a symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved a second three-year term for its president John Fahey and vice-president Arne Ljungqvist today. The pair were re-elected by WADA's Founation Board during the Third World Conference on Doping in Sport in November 2007 in Madrid, Spain.

Fahey, 65, took over as WADA president from Dick Pound in 2008.

"Over the past three years, this fight has continued to make significant strides under WADA's guidance and coordination," said Fahey. "As the first government representative to serve at the helm of WADA, I will continue to focus much attention on maximizing the role of governments for enhanced cooperation and sharing of information between governments and sport authorities."

"High-profile doping cases and investigations underscore the fact that no sport and no country are immune to the threat of doping, as well as the critical need for strong sport-government collaborative efforts in confronting doping."

Fahey's comments come after reports that US officials met this week with anti-doping authorities and police from several different countries in Lyon, France as part of the ongoing US federal investigation into doping at the US Postal team.