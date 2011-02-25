Exergy caps off opening training camp with a victory

Image 1 of 3 Team Exergy pushes the pace early in the season (Image credit: Team Exergy) Image 2 of 3 A Team Exergy racer gives it full gas (Image credit: Team Exergy) Image 3 of 3 Team Exergy takes an early season win. (Image credit: Team Exergy)

Team Exergy, the newest US-based UCI Continental outfit, united at a second pre-season training camp held from February 12-20 in Ventura, California. The week-long session ended with the team's first victory of the season at the Callville Bay Classic's opening stage held in Lake Mead, Nevada.

"I will keep our ambitions for the season simple," said Remi McManus, team racer and manager. "Team Exergy has many goals for the 2011 season. Of course we want to be competitive in every event that we enter this season, we want to represent our sponsors in the most professional manner possible both on and off the bike. Lastly, one of our major focuses is to be involved and give back to the communities we travel to and live in."

Team Exergy riders came together for a Sponsor Education Camp from January 27-30 in Boise, Idaho. Riders were introduced to one another and given the opportunity to build relationships with sponsors of the team. The camp kicked off with a presentation at the Exergy Development Group headquarters followed by a visit to St. Luke's Children's Hospital and numerous sponsor visits and equipment fittings. However, the team saved some time to have a little fun too.

"After the riders had just about all the meeting and classroom time they could handle we made the trip out to Fast Lane Kart Racing School for a night filled with laughs, spin outs, and at some points full-on crash derby," McManus said.

"Friday the Team Exergy partners welcomed all the attending sponsors while the riders enjoyed a casual night on the town," he added. "The camp ended with cocktail parties, a great night filed with food and beverages at both Exergy Development Group and followed by more of the same at a local restaurant Berryhill and Co."

The team met at a second camp in sunny California for some official training time. Riders were housed at the Ferro Ranch located at the top of a 24-percent grade climb showcasing magnificent views of the Ventura Valley orchards and the Pacific Ocean.

"The rides during camp varied from 60 miles easy through rolling orchards and along the Pacific Coast Highway to epic 120-mile days through the fog and mist of climbs like Gibralter, and Yerba Buena to name a few," McManus said

The Team Exergy roster includes recent Callville Bay Classic stage winner Carlos Alzate along with McManus, Kai Applequist, Eric Barlevav, Ben Chaddock, Matt Cooke, Andres Diaz, Chris Hong, Sam Johnson, Quinn Keogh and Erik Slack.

Team Exergy will next unite at an official presentation on March 21 in Boise, Idaho. Its racing season will continue at the San Dimas Stage Race and move on to the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Battenkill, SRAM Tour of the Gila and the USA Crits Speedweek.