Exciting line-up of teams named for inaugural Exergy Tour
First 11 teams selected to start on Memorial Day weekend race
The first 11 teams competing in the inaugural Exergy Tour, the only UCI 2.1 ranked race for ladies in North America this year, have been announced.
The five-day stage race will start and finish in Boise, taking place May 24-28. It will be one of the last opportunities to provide international ranking points crucial to qualifying for the London Olympic Games.
Teams will travel to Idaho from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, and across the United States to compete in the event.
"With a field comprised of several former, current and future national, world and Olympic Champions, we expect the competition level to rival the classic European races and to set a new standard for the highest level of ladies professional bike racing in North America," said Heather Hill,
Marketing, Communications and Events director. "The Exergy Tour will also be an opportunity for many young, up and coming riders to work with their teammates and prove themselves against the best in the world."
"Having won one of my first big races in Idaho, I was thrilled to hear about the new Exergy Tour, said Clara Hughes from Specialized-lululemon. "I love Idaho - the landscape, the people, the energy they've given to the world of female cycling. What a gift to our sport that Exergy has brought with this race. I can't wait for May!"
Another four teams are expected to be named by April 14.
