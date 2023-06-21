Ex-pros Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel debut new kids' bike at Eurobike

The best kids' bikes don't tend to be a hotbed of tech innovation, so it's noteworthy when two former titans of the pro peloton, Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin, put their names to a new kids' bike it's at least worth a second look. The new li:on aims to be the most visible kids' bike out there, as well as being made using more sustainable production methods. It's debuting at Eurobike at the time of writing, though isn't commercially available yet.

The large, integrated rear light aims to make the li:on the most visible kids' bike on the market (Image credit: li:on)

Lighting as a priority

Be safe; be seen, as the old adage goes. This is presumably the thought process behind releasing a bike for children with fully integrated front and rear lighting. According to li:on, every third traffic accident involving a child happens on a bike, so it makes sense to add safety features for the most vulnerable road users. Sure, you could just strap a set of the best bike lights to the bars and seat post, but they can run out or get lost.

The integrated lights, taking the form of a red horseshoe covering the entirety of the upper surface of the seat stays, and a front light slung beneath the stem are battery-powered but from an internal power source, much like that of an e-bike but substantially smaller and lighter. They are motion activated, and always on, meaning there's no chance of forgetting to switch them on as the daylight fades.

Furthermore, the paint for the bikes is also reflective, integrating reflective spheres into the mix, increasing visibility for both the human eye and the increasingly common laser-based detection systems in modern vehicles.

Battery life is stated as 10.5 hours between charges, and the battery pack in the downtube is removable for charging in the home if necessary. The system weight for a mid-range option is 10.4kg.

The frame and fork are injection moulded plastic, reinforced with carbon fibres (Image credit: li:on)

A more sustainable production process

Children, being lighter than adults, put less stress on a bike frame, which has opened the door to a new (at least, to the bike industry) method of frame production: Injection Moulting. The bike frames for the li:on are effectively injection moulded plastic but reinforced with recycled carbon fibres. This, according to the brand, makes the frames 100% recyclable, along with a 67% smaller carbon footprint for each frameset.

Given the battery compartment is removable there is clearly scope for an e-bike version in the future, something the brand says is in the works.

Models and pricing

For now there will be a 24" and 27.5" version of the li:on in three guises: A Pure model (without lights), a Light model (with lights), and a Discover model, adding mudguards and a rack to the package. Each version will feature an adjustable stem designed to allow longer use of the bike as the child grows.

For now it seems li:on will only be serving the German market, setting potential customers back anywhere from €829, up to €969 for a top-spec model.