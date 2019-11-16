Ewan wins Shanghai Criterium
Trentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the Shanghai Criterium on Saturday, taking the headline role in ASO's exhibition show after winning three stages of this year's Tour de France.
The Australian, who was the most prolific sprinter of this year's Tour, 'beat' Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), third overall at the Tour, in a three-up finish.
Tour champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was present in the yellow jersey and was active in the breakaways with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). Bernal was handed the combativity award while Nibali topped the points classification thanks to the intermediate sprints.
Earlier in the week, the riders had engaged in the usual cultural exchange activities, donning 'Zhongshan' suits and cooking up local dishes.
