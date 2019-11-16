Ewan wins Shanghai Criterium

Image 1 of 18 Egan Bernal (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 2 of 18 Caleb Ewan with his teammates (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 3 of 18 Token breakaway for Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 4 of 18 Egan Bernal (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 5 of 18 On the start line (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 6 of 18 Egan Bernal (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 7 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 8 of 18 Egan Bernal (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 9 of 18 Nibali and Bernal on the move (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 10 of 18 Egan Bernal (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 11 of 18 Caleb Ewan wins it (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 12 of 18 De Gendt on the bus (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 13 of 18 Nibali and Bernal on the move (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 14 of 18 Trentin leads the winning break (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 15 of 18 The 'sprint' for the line (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 16 of 18 The podium (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 17 of 18 Bernal and Nibali (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet) Image 18 of 18 The podium (Image credit: A.S.O./P.Ballet)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won the Shanghai Criterium on Saturday, taking the headline role in ASO's exhibition show after winning three stages of this year's Tour de France.

The Australian, who was the most prolific sprinter of this year's Tour, 'beat' Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), third overall at the Tour, in a three-up finish.

Tour champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was present in the yellow jersey and was active in the breakaways with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). Bernal was handed the combativity award while Nibali topped the points classification thanks to the intermediate sprints.

Earlier in the week, the riders had engaged in the usual cultural exchange activities, donning 'Zhongshan' suits and cooking up local dishes.