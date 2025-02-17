'Everyone is pretty greedy to win' - Michal Kwiatkowski keeps Ineos Grenadiers on victory path at Clásica Jaén

By
published

Former World Champion takes first triumph in 18 months in one-day Classic

Michal Kwiatkowski in a solo breakaway during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025
Michal Kwiatkowski in a solo breakaway during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's way too early to talk about a confirmed change of spirit inside Ineos Grenadiers in 2025, and Michal Kwiatkowski's victory in the Clásica Jaén was at least partly overshadowed by the concern for teammate Egan Bernal following his bad late crash.  But as the 34-year-old Polish racer said, too - being able to triumph alone after a 60-kilometre breakaway and with rivals snapping at his heels all the way to the line, remains a very special moment all the same.

Furthermore, Kwiatkowski said, right now in Ineos Grenadiers - present in numbers throughout the race on the front, and with new teammate Axel Laurance underlining their success with a fifth place at the finish in Jaén - "riders are greedy to win."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025

'We were chasing the facts' - Wout van Aert switches to helper status at Clásica Jaén in tougher season start than expected
Joshua Tarling

'I want it, I need it, and I think the team does too' - Josh Tarling looks to end Ineos Grenadiers' WorldTour win drought in UAE Tour time trial
Wout Van Aert racing across the gravel at Clásica Jaén 2025

'We were chasing the facts' - Wout van Aert switches to helper status at Clásica Jaén in tougher season start than expected
See more latest