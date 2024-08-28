‘Every day will be an opportunity’ – Momentum again with Primož Roglič at the Vuelta a España

Slovenian slices 37 seconds off Ben O’Connor’s lead on stage 11

PONTEAREAS, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora - hansgrohe prior to the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 10 a 160km stage from Ponteareas to Baiona / #UCIWT / on August 27, 2024 in Ponteareas, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Outside the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team bus, Primož Roglič was sitting on the turbo trainer happily dispensing a gnomic assessment of his day’s work for the reporters who had gathered around him. “I always say it’s better to gain something than to lose, eh?” he smiled.

As ever with Roglič, his body language said more than his words. The complexion of this Vuelta a España looks altogether more amenable after he clawed back 37 seconds on maillot rojo Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on stage 11 to the Cortizo Technological Campus in Padrón.

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.