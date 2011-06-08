Evans, Wiggins lucky to avoid being caught out on stage two

Cadel Evans and Nicholas Roche battle up the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A split in the final 500 metres of stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine saw Cadel Evans (BMC) lose six second to overnight leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). However, that deficit could have been far worse had the Australian’s team not managed to pull him back from a lapse in concentration with 15 km to go.

Evans, along with Team Sky leader, Bradley Wiggins were too far back when cross winds shattered the bunch into a number of smaller groups. Fortunately, the presence of another team captain meant BMC and Sky were more than happy to work together to bridge back to the front group.

Team Sky director Sean Yates explained after the race exactly what happened in the closing kilometers.

"There was an incident in a town about 25km out which caused a bit of commotion and someone let the wheel go. You don't need a second invite at the front to put the hammer down and that’s what happened so our lads had to produce some work along with the BMC riders who were riding for Cadel Evans," said Yates.

Evans meanwhile bemoaned the extra work that was required from his team on a day that he would’ve preferred to pass without incident.

"The (BMC) boys were great in correcting my errors there, a drill I would rather not have to put them through. Lucky for us Sky guys were napping at the same moment," Evans said on his blog.

Wednesday’s stage sees the riders take on the same time trial that will be in this year’s Tour de France, and should provide Wiggins and Evans with a real chance to gauge their form, and that of their rivals.