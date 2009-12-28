Evans to open European season in Switzerland

World champion Cadel Evans will start his 2010 season at his home country's Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti)

After opening his 2010 season in his home nation of Australia, road World Champion Cadel Evans is expected to kick off his European racing season in Switzerland and in February.

The GP dell'Insubria-Lugano, a UCI category 1.1 event, scheduled for February 27, is on Evans' race calendar. Another UCI-sanctioned event of the same category, the GP di Lugano, happens the next day, on February 28.

"I will take part in the Grand Prix Insubria and the Grand Prix of Lugano. Those will be my first races in Europe in 2010," said Evans, "and my first race of 2010 will be the official Tour Down Under, here in Australia." The Tour Down Under is set for January 19-24.

Renzo Oldani, President of organizing company Cycling Alfredo Binda, was pleased with the news. "For a race as young as the Grand Prix Insubria, it is source of pride to be able to have the World Champion at the start."

For the coming season, Evans will captain the BMC Racing Team

The 2009 GP dell'Insubria-Lugano was won by Italian Francesco Ginanni (Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli) and Frenchman Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) won the 2009 GP di Lugano.