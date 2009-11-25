Evans sells 'Don't stand on my dog' T-shirts

Australia's Cadel Evans (Silence-Lotto) awaits the start of the Giro di Lombardia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans' dog Molly became world-famous during the 2008 Tour de France when her master was being interviewed directly after losing the yellow jersey in stage 15. When someone got to close to the little dog, the Australian shouted, “Don't stand on my dog, or I cut your head off!”

The World Champion is now selling t-shirts with a shortened version of this phrase on them: “DON'T STAND ON MY DOG!” They are available on his website “for everyone who likes, every now and then, not to take life too seriously!”

Evans finished second in the 2008 Tour, less than a minute behind winner Carlos Sastre. This year he finished 30th overall in the Tour, and won the World Championship road race in Mendrisio, Switzerland, in September.

The shirts can be seen and ordered at www.cadelevans.com.au

