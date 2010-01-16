Evans joins team for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs a few autographs before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

World Champion Cadel Evans has joined his teammates in Adelaide, Australia, for the Tour Down Under, while the rest of the squad is preparing to gather in Santa Rosa, California, for their first training camp.

“I'm enormously pleased to be joining my new team,” Evans said, after arriving at the team hotel on Friday evening. He will be making his debut with the US-based team.

Evans does not have to face the jet-lag that the other riders do, as he has been in his native Australia since November. He immediately joined his teammates for a training ride on Saturday morning.

The rest of the Professional Continental team will soon be gathering in Santa Rosa, California, for a training camp. Soigneurs were busy preparing supplies from the team's official apparel sponsor, Hincapie Sportswear, owned by rider George Hincapie.

The firm sent 20 boxes to the training camp, containing everything from race wear to casual clothes for both riders and staff. More than 40 boxes were also sent to the team's service base in Belgium.

Team mechanics also worked to prepared the BMC bikes, pro machine SLCO1s and racemaster SLX01s, to have things ready when the riders start arriving Saturday for the 14-day camp.