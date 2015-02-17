Trending

Evans in top 50 highest paid Australian sportspeople list

Ewan tipped as rider to watch

Cadel Evans (BMC) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) spraying champagne on the podium for the final time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) is all smiles

(Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com)
The Champs-Élysées finally got to witness Cadel Evans in yellow on the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

New professional cyclist Caleb Ewan has been flagged as one "to watch" as a contender for Australia's list of highest paid sports stars by the Fairfax Media site BRW.com.au ('Business Review Weekly') in its Top 50 sports earners for last year.

In the latest list, the only cyclist who made the top 50 was 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) who retired at age 37 after placing fifth in the his eponymous Great Ocean Road Race at Geelong, Victoria in Australia on February 1.

BRW.com had Evans pegged 23rd from the 50 athletes whose accumulated earnings for the year were AUD 164 million and "included on-field and endorsements earnings".

Evans, estimated as having earned AUD 2.5 million last year, was the only cyclist in the top 50.

However, 20-year-old Ewan, who is in his first year as a professional with the Orica-GreenEdge team, was named as among "ones to watch for" as those Australian athletes who are "set for big paydays" in the years to come.

With Ewan are Nick Kyrgios (tennis) who made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, Minjee Lee (golf) who at age 18 is already the 68th best female player in the world; Tyler Wright (surfing) who is set to break the $1 million earnings mark, and Massimo Luongo (soccer) who starred for the Socceroos in their Asian Cup victory.

The highest earning athlete was NBA basketball star Andrew Bogut on A$16.2m

The BRW top 50 is:

#Name (Sport)Income (AUD millions)
1Andrew Bogut (basketball)16.2
2Adam Scott (golf )15.5
3Jason Day (golf)10.65
4Marcos Ambrose (motor racing)5.68
5Tim Cahill (soccer)5.5
6Grant Balfour (baseball)5.18
7Patrick Mills (basketball)4.61
8Shane Watson (cricket)4.5
9Dante Exum (basketball)4.34
10Mitchell Johnson (cricket4.1
11Michael Clarke (cricket)4.0
12David Warner (cricket)3.8
13John Senden (golf)3.43
14Steve Smith (cricket)3.10
15Marc Leishman (golf)3.07
16Mile Jedinak (soccer)3.0
17Brett Holman (soccer3.0
18James Faulkner (cricket)2.8
19Mick Fanning (surfing)2.7
20Aron Baynes (basketball)2.7
21Daniel Ricciardo (motor racing)2.6
22Ryan McGowan (soccer)2.5
23Cadel Evans (cycling)2.5
24Brad Haddin (cricket)2.5
25Glenn Maxwell (cricket)2.4
26Matt Jones (golf)2.31
27Mitchell Starc (cricket)2.2
28Geoff Ogilvy (golf)2.17
29Steven Bowditch (golf)2.8
30Julian Wilson (surfing)2.0
31Mark Bresciano (soccer)2.0
32Mark Webber (motor racing)2.0
33Craig Lowndes (motor racing)2.0
34Joel Parkinson (surfing)1.8
35James Courtney (motor racing)1.8
36George Bailey (cricket)1.8
37Aaron Finch (cricket)1.8
38Stuart Appleby (golf)1.77
39Stephanie Gilmore (surfing)1.75
40Jamie Whincup (motor racing)1.6
41Taj Burrow (surfing)1.5
42Josh Kerr (surfing)1.5
43Israel Folau (rugby union)1.5
44Will Power (motor racing)1.5
45Brett Lee (cricket)1.5
46Alex Leapai (boxing)1.5
47Gary Ablett (Australian Rules Football)1.5
48Zac Purton (horse racing)1.4
49Michael Hussey (cricket)1.4
50Karrie Webb (golf)1.28

Rupert Guinness is a sports writer for The Sydney Morning Herald (Fairfax Media)