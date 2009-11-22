Evans honoured with third 'Oppy'

World champion Cadel Evans (Silence-Lotto) (Image credit: Sirotti)

World Champion Cadel Evans collected his third career title as Australian Cyclist of the Year, becoming the second rider in the 51-year history of the awards. The honour earned Evans the 'Oppy' medal, named for Sir Hubert Opperman in the ceremony held Sunday at the Melbourne Plaza Ballroom.

Evans was also named the Scody People's Choice Cyclist of the Year and the Cycling Central Elite Male Road Cyclist of the Year.

Evans capped off an up and down season by taking his biggest career result, winning elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Mendrisio, Switzerland. His season also saw him wear the leader’s jersey on stage nine of the Vuelta a España in which he finished third overall.

The other nominees for the top award were World Cup Series and World Champion Mountain Bike rider, Jared Graves and Cameron Meyer, who this year claimed the points race gold medal and two silver medals at the Track World Championships.

Jayco 2009 Australian Cyclists of the Year:

Sir Hubert Opperman Medal - 2009 Australian Cycist of the Year - Cadel Evans

2009 Scody People's Choice Cyclist of the Year - Cadel Evans

Toshiba Elite Track Cyclists of the Year - Cameron Meyer & Anna Meares OAM

Cycling Central Elite Road Cyclists of the Year - Cadel Evans & Ruth Corset

Cycling Central Elite Mountain Bike Cyclists of the Year - Jared Graves & Caroline Buchanan

Elite Male BMX Cyclists of the Year - Sam Willoughby & Caroline Buchanan

Elite Male Para-cyclists of the Year - Michael Gallagher OAM & Susan Powell

Malaysia Airlines Masters Cyclists of the Year - Graeme Allbon & Michelle Crawford

Junior Track Cyclists of the Year - Michael Hepburn & Megan Dunn

Junior Male Road Cyclists of the Year - Luke Durbridge & Kendelle Hodges

Junior Male Mountain Bike Cyclists of the Year - Shaun O'Connor & Holly Baarspul

Junior Male BMX Cyclists of the Year - Sam Willoughby & Lauren Reynolds

SBS Television Coach of the Year - Matt Gilmore

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Keith Esson Regional Media Award - Jim Trail, ABC Radio Canberra

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Best Photo - CJ Farquharson, womenscycling.net

Cycling Australia Media Awards - Best Story - Mark Falahey, Michael Tomalaris & John Flynn, SBS Television

Cycling Australia has the complete list of Jayco 2009 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards winners.