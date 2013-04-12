Evans and Pinotti line up for BMC in Trentino

Image 1 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) endured a tough day on Prati di Tivo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans and Marco Pinotti will both line up for next week’s Giro del Trentino - April 16-19 - for BMC. The Australian had planned on racing the Ardennes Classics but changed his schedule in a bid to improve his form ahead of this year’s Giro d’Italia, a race his team added to his schedule last month.

Pinotti, on the other hand, returns from four weeks out. The Italian time trialist crashed out of the Tour Méditerranéan, breaking two ribs and his left collarbone.

"I guess I'm halfway in the recovery process," he said. "Having been sidelined four-and-a-half weeks, I need about 12-13 weeks to get back to my former level," Pinotti said.

"The goal is to get a good block of volume and intensity, getting the right amount of fatigue I need to keep building my condition," he said. "Achieving that, while also helping the team, would be ideal."

Evans has also had a difficult start to the season, failing to return to top form after a virus-hit 2012. The 2011 Tour de France champion will use Trentino as preparation for this year’s Giro d’Italia.

"I look forward to racing on long and hard climbs in a good field," he said. "I just want to be able to ride well with the team and use it to get ready for the Giro d'Italia."

BMC Racing Team roster for Giro del Trentino:

Adam Blythe (GBr), Yannick Eijssen (Bel), Cadel Evans (Aus), Martin Kohler (Swi), Sebastian Lander (Den), Marco Pinotti (Ita), Ivan Santaromita (Ita), Larry Warbasse (USA)