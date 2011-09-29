Euskaltel-Euskadi reshuffle management after Gonzalez de Galdeano resignation

Image 1 of 2 Team Euskaltel wating for the start. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 Euskaltel Euskadi riders prepare for their training session on the Pais Vasco route. (Image credit: Euskaltel Euskadi)

Euskaltel-Euskadi will reshuffle its management structure following Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano’s decision to step down as general manager at the end of the season.

Directeur sportif Gorka Gerrikagoitia will assume the role of head of sport at the Basque squad. Miguel Madariaga, president of the Fundación Euskadi structure which controls the team, will also take on the responsibilities of general manager.

“Gorka Gerrikagoitia will take care of the sporting side of things and together we must find a new directeur sportif,” Madariaga told Euskadi Irratia on Thursday morning.

Their search may well be a short one: Biciciclismo reports that current rider Iñaki Isasi is set to become a directeur sportif when he retires from racing at the end of this season. Isasi has spent all of his eleven seasons as a professional in the colours of Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Gonazalez de Galdeano announced his resignation as manager on Wednesday afternoon, citing personal reasons and a desire for new challenges.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Adrián Sáez de Arregi will ride for Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2012, after a successful season for its affiliated Orbea Continental team.