Etixx-QuickStep clarify Cavendish’s Milan-San Remo chain problems

Aldag says dropped chain not related to Tirreno-Adriatico sprint issues

The Etixx-QuickStep team has told Cyclingnews that Mark Cavendish’s mechanical problem during Milan-San Remo was not the same as the problem the Manxman suffered during the sprint finish of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Cascina.

