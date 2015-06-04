Etixx-Quick-Step announce Critérium du Dauphiné team
Alaphilippe and Martin selected for French WorldTour race
Etixx-Quick-Step have announced a balanced eight-rider team for the Critérium du Dauphiné with the aim of making its mark on all eight stages. Former time trial world champion Tony Martin has previously won two stages against the clock at the Tour de France dress rehearsal but with a team time trial featuring in the race for the first time since 1980, he look to drive to the squad's quest for victory. Julian Alaphilippe returns to racing after finishing second overall at the Tour of California, where he also won the queen stage to Mount Baldy, and will be looking to transfer his American form to the French climbs.
Related Articles
Omega Pharma-Quick Step secure Serry for two more years
Critérium du Dauphiné route to visit Tour de France mountains
Tony Martin: Taking Tour de France yellow as important as the Worlds
Alaphilippe's form continues at Tour of California
Sky takes control on Baldy, but Alaphilippe takes the win
Isadore cycling gear - first look
Maxime Bouet and David de la Cruz back up at the Dauphiné after riding the Giro d'Italia while Pieter Serry, a victim of the stage 2 crash, has recovered from strained shoulder ligaments and take his place in the team
"Dauphiné is a balanced race," sport director Brian Holm said. "There are short stages with the right mix of high mountain stages, stages for sprinters, and even a TTT that comes back after many years. So, it's always a nice race, as it was last year with a spectacular final stage. We go there with a good and motivated team, with the objective to try and do well in any of the race situations."
Niki Terpstra and Stijn Vandenbergh are also included in the team with the duo to help the team time trial aspirations and look for own opportunities on the medium mountain stages.
Etixx-Quick Step for the Critérium du Dauphiné: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), David De La Cruz (Esp), Tony Martin (Ger), Pieter Serry (Bel), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) and Martin Velits (Svk).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy