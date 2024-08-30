Enric Mas still pushing to win Vuelta a España despite bad day

By
published

Top Spanish challenger remains third overall after losing nearly a minute to Primož Roglič

PUERTO DE ANCARES SPAIN AUGUST 30 Enric Mas of Spain and Team Movistar competes during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 13 a 176km stage from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares 1659m UCIWT on August 30 2024 in Puerto de Ancares Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Enric Mas (Movistar) remained in third place overall after stage 13 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Vuelta a España GC challenger Enric Mas (Movistar) regained nearly a minute on flagging leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the relentlessly difficult ascent of Ancares, and the Spaniard was anything but content at the finish.

To date, Mas has been the one rider who has been able to stick with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), whether it be on the viciously-steep slopes of Villuercas and Cazorla or the much punchier ascent on the stage to Padron. Not only that, on the stage to Sierra Nevada last Sunday, Mas was even able to drop Roglič and gain nearly a minute before getting reeled in on the long descent back into Granada.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.