Enduro racing features in this year's Ride Sun Valley

Image 1 of 3 Todd Wells racing in Sun Valley (Image credit: Ride Sun Valley) Image 2 of 3 A rider gets a beer handoff during events at the Ride Sun Valley in Idaho (Image credit: Ride Sun Valley) Image 3 of 3 Sam Schultz racing in Sun Valley (Image credit: Ride Sun Valley)

The 4th Annual Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival returns this June 26-July 5, 2014 with a robust calendar of events, races, rides and two-wheeled good times for all ages and persuasions of mountain biker. The area in Idaho features over 200 miles of singletrack.

Highlighting this year's festival will be the Sun Valley Super Enduro on June 27-29, which is now the second stop on the Enduro Cup's three-race series operated by Mountain Sports International. The Sun Valley Super Enduro has also been listed as an official race on the North American Enduro Tour, a race series featuring the premier enduro races on the continent which names continent-wide enduro champions at the end of the season. With over 24 miles of riding, 9,000 vertical feet of descending and a 1,000 feet of untimed climbing, this is the longest enduro in the country.

The Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival kicks off on June 26 with the Sheeptown Drag Races in Hailey, Idaho. The following night, action gets underway in downtown Ketchum for the Super Enduro Prologue and Town Race.

Following the Super Enduro weekend comes the Idaho Pumptrack State Championships an all ages throwdown for time at the Ketchum Bike Park.

The week wraps up on Saturday, July 5, for the US Marathon National Championships on Bald Mountain.

For a complete run down on Ride Sun Valley visit www.ridesunvalley.com. For more information on the Enduro Cup visit www.endurocupmtb.com.