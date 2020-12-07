Rod Ellingworth rejoins Ineos as Director of Racing
Rod Ellingworth has been announced as the Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers.
The news comes just a few days after Ellingworth stepped down from his role as team principal at Bahrain McLaren.
Ellingworth left Ineos in 2019 in order to take up the managing role at Bahrain McLaren.
Ineos Grenadiers will also move Dan Hunt into the position of Director of performance.
So far the team have yet to publicly confirm the news but an announcement is expected this evening after staff and riders were informed.
