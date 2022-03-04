Elisa Longo Borghini extends through 2024 with Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo have announced that Elisa Longo Borghini has extended her contract with the team for two seasons ahead of her return to Strade Bianche, a race she won four years ago,

The 30-year-old Italian, who joined the team upon its founding from the defunct Wiggle High5 in 2019, will stay at Trek-Segafredo through the 2024 season.

Last year, she enjoyed arguably her best season to date, winning the Trofeo Binda, the GP Plouay, and the Italian road and time trial titles, as well as bronze at the Tokyo Olympics road race and eight other major podium placings.

"I'm very happy and proud of this contract renewal. I have a unique relationship with Trek-Segafredo, which has allowed me to make a leap as a cyclist and, above all, gave me the best chance to express myself as an athlete," Longo Borghini said.

"Only here could I find such a stimulating environment, where athletes are considered as people, first, and not evaluated exclusively on athletic performance. For me, there was no doubt about my desire to stay with Trek-Segafredo. In over three years we have built a lot.

"We have been the vanguard in women's cycling, a point of reference for the entire movement. We're a solid and tight-knit group like few I see. The more the years pass, the more our strength as a group grows. A great future is waiting for us."

Longo Borghini is among the leaders of the US squad along with European time trial champion Ellen Van Dijk, world champion Elisa Balsamo, and Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Elizabeth Deignan, who will miss the 2022 season due to her second pregnancy.

"The news of my renewal comes after the even happier news of Lizzie's second pregnancy," said Longo Borghini said. "Lizzie is a friend and teammate for whom I have great respect. Her announcement gave me a lot of joy and gave me one more reason – if ever I needed one – to stay: I can't wait to get together with her and prepare for her comeback!"

Trek-Segafredo directeur sportif Ina-Yoko Teutenberg said that Longo Borghini, who has never finished outside the top five at Strade Bianche, has already "earned her place in the history" of cycling, but still has potential to grow as a rider.

"Elisa is an integral part of the growth of women's cycling and of that cultural change, still in place, which sees sport as a means of emancipation," she said. "Having her on the team can only make us proud.

"I believe, without exaggeration, that she has already earned a place in the history of this sport, but I'm equally convinced that she still has room for growth. Excelling to her full potential is what we'll be aiming for together."